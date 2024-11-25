Storm Bert wreaks havoc across Northampton with many areas underwater, houses evacuated, roads closed and flood warnings in place

Following significant rainfall during Storm Bert, a number of road closures are in place across the county this morning (Monday, November 25) due to flood water, including within Northampton.

Police are advising people not to travel wherever possible. If you must go out, please don’t drive through floodwater. It is not worth the risk to your safety or your vehicle.

In Northampton, please avoid the following areas where closures are currently in place:

• St Andrew’s Road and surrounding areas

• St James’ Park Road, along Victoria Park

• Areas of Dallington close to Dallington Brook

• London Road/Bridge Street in Far Cotton

• Bedford Road

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “We’ve been receiving significant numbers of weather-related calls over the weekend – to help us assist those most in need we are asking people to only call 999 where life is at risk.”

Flood reports can be submitted at:

You can report other highways issues to Street Doctor services:

West Northants area: https://orlo.uk/FP7Kn

North Northants area: https://orlo.uk/FN1BF

Follow the Met Office for up-to-date weather reports and warnings where you live: https://orlo.uk/GHk5A

A police spokesperson added: “By only dialling 999 in an emergency where life is at risk, you're helping us prioritise helping those most in need. Thank you and stay safe.” A severe weather warning has been issued by the Environment Agency cover the River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks. Flood sirens at Billing Aquadrome have been going off since around 3.30am.

2 . . South View near Kislingbury on the A4500 Photo: Joseph Shirley Photo Sales