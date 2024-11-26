Full list of road closures in West Northamptonshire still in place due to flooding caused by Storm Bert
Massive rainfall on Sunday (November 24) caused flooding “bigger than the floods of 1998”, which has led to ongoing chaos two days later.
On Monday (November 25), many residents had to be evacuated from the homes, including at Billing Aquadrome, a major incident was declared by authorities, trains were unable to run through Northampton Railway Station and are still unable to run, and many roads were closed due to standing flood water, which some vehicles got stranded in.
Today (Tuesday November 26), some roads remain closed due to the effects of Storm Bert.
Here is a full list of roads still closed, as provided by West Northamptonshire Council:
- A631, Charwelton
- A422, Middleton Cheney
- A431 Banbury Road, Chacombe
- Bugbrooke Road, Kislingbury
- Daventry Road, Welton
- Greatworth Tee, Greatworth
- Mill Lane, Grafton Regis
- Middle Street, Nether Heyford
- Overstone Road, Northampton
- The Causeway, Billing
- Watford Road, Welton
- Watery Lane, Nether Heyford
