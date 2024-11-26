Storm Bert wreaked havoc over Northampton on Sunday (November 24), which led to widespread flooding “bigger than 1998”, including at the holiday park notorious for bad floods.

Flood sirens began sounding at Billing Aquadrome in the early hours of Monday, following a danger to life flood warning. The whole park was then evacuated later on Monday, affecting around 1,000 people. Some had to be rescued by firefighters in boats. Authorities later declared the flooding a major incident.

Those in need of temporary accommodation were taken to Lings Forum for emergency shelter. Some remain there today (Tuesday November 26).

Below are pictures taken from above by Tomas Frohawk and Richard Durham, which show the shocking extent of the severe flooding at Billing Aquadrome.

(Video credit: Richard Durham).

Billing Aquadrome flooding November 2024 Residents have been evacuated from the holiday park once again, after Storm Bert caused chaos across the town. Photo: Tomas Frohawk

