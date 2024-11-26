Video and pictures from above show shocking extent of flooding at Billing Aquadrome as residents evacuated for fourth time in 2024

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 26th Nov 2024, 14:20 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 14:25 BST
It has been a nightmare year for residents of Billing Aquadrome, with this week being their fourth evacuation of 2024, due to flooding.

Storm Bert wreaked havoc over Northampton on Sunday (November 24), which led to widespread flooding “bigger than 1998”, including at the holiday park notorious for bad floods.

Flood sirens began sounding at Billing Aquadrome in the early hours of Monday, following a danger to life flood warning. The whole park was then evacuated later on Monday, affecting around 1,000 people. Some had to be rescued by firefighters in boats. Authorities later declared the flooding a major incident.

Those in need of temporary accommodation were taken to Lings Forum for emergency shelter. Some remain there today (Tuesday November 26).

Below are pictures taken from above by Tomas Frohawk and Richard Durham, which show the shocking extent of the severe flooding at Billing Aquadrome.

(Video credit: Richard Durham).

1. Billing Aquadrome flooding November 2024

1. Billing Aquadrome flooding November 2024

Photo: Tomas Frohawk

2. Billing Aquadrome flooding November 2024

2. Billing Aquadrome flooding November 2024

Photo: Tomas Frohawk

3. Billing Aquadrome flooding November 2024

3. Billing Aquadrome flooding November 2024

Photo: Tomas Frohawk

4. Billing Aquadrome flooding November 2024

4. Billing Aquadrome flooding November 2024

Photo: Tomas Frohawk

