No trains to run through Northampton Railway Station again tomorrow due to flooding

Trains will not run through Northampton Railway Station once again tomorrow (Tuesday November 26), as flooding continues to affect the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Railway Station has been completely closed for most of today (Monday November 25), as the railway lines are underwater.

London Northwestern Railway has now confirmed no services will not run to or from Northampton again tomorrow, due to ongoing flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roads around the station were also flooded this morning, which meant rail replacement busses could not operate, either. However, busses are now running as sitting water has cleared slightly around the station.

All trains travelling through Northampton are suspended, due to severe flooding. Trains will not run through Northampton on Tuesday, either.

Replacement busses will run tomorrow and will operate between Rugby and Northampton and Northampton and Milton Keynes Central. A limited train service will run from Milton Keynes to London Euston, Birmingham to Rugby and Crewe to Rugby.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at London Northwestern Railway, said: “The recent heavy rainfall and resultant standing water in the Northampton area is impacting all services through the station and also access to our nearby depot.

“We advise our customers to check their journeys before setting out as significant disruption is expected to continue throughout the day across our network.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engineers have been monitoring water levels and assessing damage to the tracks and signalling equipment.