No trains to run through Northampton Railway Station again tomorrow due to flooding
Northampton Railway Station has been completely closed for most of today (Monday November 25), as the railway lines are underwater.
London Northwestern Railway has now confirmed no services will not run to or from Northampton again tomorrow, due to ongoing flooding.
Roads around the station were also flooded this morning, which meant rail replacement busses could not operate, either. However, busses are now running as sitting water has cleared slightly around the station.
Replacement busses will run tomorrow and will operate between Rugby and Northampton and Northampton and Milton Keynes Central. A limited train service will run from Milton Keynes to London Euston, Birmingham to Rugby and Crewe to Rugby.
Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at London Northwestern Railway, said: “The recent heavy rainfall and resultant standing water in the Northampton area is impacting all services through the station and also access to our nearby depot.
“We advise our customers to check their journeys before setting out as significant disruption is expected to continue throughout the day across our network.”
Engineers have been monitoring water levels and assessing damage to the tracks and signalling equipment.
A number of roads have been closed across Northampton and further afield today, as the effects of Storm Bert are felt. Hundreds of residents have also been evacuated from their homes, including at Billing Aquadrome, where flood sirens were sounding from the early hours of this morning. Emergency services have since declared a major incident.
