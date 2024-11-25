MAJOR INCIDENT declared across Northamptonshire with Storm Bert leading to 'significant' flooding

Authorities have this afternoon declared a major incident in Northamptonshire after heavy rainfall during Storm Bert has led to significant flooding across the county.

Several areas have been heavily hit by floods, with emergency services and volunteers having to rescue residents from flooded properties and stranded vehicles.

Flood sirens were sounded in the morning at Billing Aquadrome and agencies assisted the management of the park in evacuating the site. However, some people remain at the location, which is cut off from access, and Northamptonshire

Cotton End, Northampton

Fire and Rescue Service expect to be carrying out boat rescues for the rest of the day.

A multi-agency response involving Fire, Police, North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire Councils, the Environment Agency and local NHS partners has been put together to ensure a joint response is in place to protect residents - with the potential for further severe weather expected later this week as well.

West Northamptonshire Council is providing a rest centre at Lings Forum Leisure Centre for residents who have been displaced by the flooding. Their immediate welfare and temporary accommodation needs are being assessed by council teams who are also making welfare checks on vulnerable people across West Northamptonshire.

The evacuation of the Billing Aquadrome affects approximately 1,000 people. Six people with care and support needs have been moved to alternative provision.

The rest centre was open from around 2am this morning and started to accept residents a few hours later. About 84 people are currently being supported at the rest centre with plans to prepare extra capacity for potentially more people, dependant on the weather.

The council and Children’s Trust have also mobilised safe and well checks and calls to the area’s most vulnerable children and adults.

North Northamptonshire Council, working with partners, stood up an emergency flood assistance centre at the Corby Cube last night. This was stood down this morning and another assistance centre has been stood up in Kettering at the Counties Community Centre for residents at the Venture Park area of the town.

And the councils’ highways teams are supporting emergency services with flooding incidents countywide, having so far received more than 160 calls, mainly relating to reports of flooding and fallen trees.

Road closures are in place across the county with some disruption to public transport including trains at Northampton.

Control rooms for Police and Fire were inundated with more than a thousand calls over the weekend.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) received 245 weather related calls over the weekend with 36 incidents needing to be attended to by firefighters.

In Lower Harlestone, Swiftwater Rescue Technicians used inflatable sleds to rescue 15 adults, four dogs and three cats from eight different properties.

Northamptonshire Police received nearly 800 calls into its Control Room yesterday (November 24), more than 600 of which were 999 calls related to Storm Bert.

Demand continues to be extremely high, and Police and Fire are asking people to only call 999 where there is a risk to life.

Superintendent Steve Freeman, of Northamptonshire Police who is chairing the multi-agency response, said: “While the bad weather and resulting flooding remains ongoing, please avoid all unnecessary travel and do not drive through floodwater of any depth - it is not worth risking your safety or your vehicle.

“We’ve been receiving significant numbers of weather-related calls over the weekend and into today too so to help us assist those most in need we are asking people to only call 999 where life is at risk.

“We expect to remain very busy over the coming days dealing with issues relating to Storm Bert and I would ask residents in Northamptonshire to consider whether any journey they’re making is necessary.

“If it is, please take care – drive to the weather conditions and be aware of your surroundings.”

We are continuing to urge members of the public to follow safety advice, and many areas of the county have been affected by flooding. You can find up-to-date warnings and information at https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/

Further information and guidance on flooding, and how to report it, can be found below.

West Northamptonshire – here

North Northamptonshire – here

