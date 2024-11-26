Severe 'danger to life' flood warning remains in place at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business park

Severe flooding is expected to continue in and around the Billing Aquadrome area, the Environment Agency has warned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The holiday park was put on alert during the early hours of Sunday morning when the all too familiar sirens went off at around 3.30am.

A severe ‘act now’ flood warning was issued and the site containing around 1,000 people was evacuated – for a fourth time this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Environment Agency re-issued the severe status at 7.50pm on Monday evening stating that the site and surrounding area would continue to be ‘extremely hazardous’.

Billing Aquadrome was evacuated for the fourth time this year

The warning read: “This is a severe flood warning for the Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks.

“This warning has been re-issued due to deep and fast flowing water which remains on the park and which will continue to be extremely hazardous throughout the night.

"This means there is danger to life and you must act now. Call 999 if in immediate danger, follow advice from emergency services, keep yourself and your family safe. Severe flooding is expected to continue. Please evacuate the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some people remained at the site and were then cut off by flood water and needed rescuing by specialist Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service boats.

A major incident was declared on Monday afternoon

West Northamptonshire Council is providing a rest centre at Lings Forum Leisure Centre for residents who have been displaced by the flooding. Their immediate welfare and temporary accommodation needs are being assessed by council teams who are also making welfare checks on vulnerable people across West Northamptonshire.

The evacuation of the Billing Aquadrome affects approximately 1,000 people. Six people with care and support needs have been moved to alternative provision.

The rest centre was open from around 2am on Monday and started to accept residents a few hours later. About 84 people are currently being supported at the rest centre with plans to prepare extra capacity for potentially more people, dependant on the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the severe warning at flooding, there are also 18 flood warnings in and around Northampton and 11 flood alerts.