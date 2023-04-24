Here's everything we know so far about the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old boy in Northampton

Here is everything we know so far about the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old teenager in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation following the death of a 19-year-old on Sunday evening (April 23) after he was stabbed in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton at around 8.40pm. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the teenager sadly died at the scene.

Four people – two men aged 19, one man aged 18 and one woman aged 18 – have been arrested in connection with the incident. All remain in police custody.

Murder scene in New South Bridge Road

Chron and Echo has been at the scene intermittently over the course of last night and today (Monday, April 24).

A large area between New South Bridge Road roundabout and the university’s Waterside Campus has been taped off since the incident happened, and a heavy police presence continues to protect the murder scene.

Officers were seen in and out of the university’s halls of residence speaking to students throughout the day.

Other officers were seen searching for evidence around the blue tent, which was erected last night and is believed to be where the victim died.

Speaking at the scene of the incident at 1.30pm today (Monday), Superintendent Rachel Hanford said the police force believes the incident was a “targeted attack”.

Superintendent Hanford said: “A lot of work has taken place over night, and we have affected these four arrests and detectives will begin questioning them today.

“Whilst we do believe this incident to be a targeted attack, there will understandably be concern in the local community.”

The university has also released a statement to say it will assist police with their enquiries and support students.

A University of Northampton spokesperson said: “Our community is deeply saddened by this news, and we will be doing all we can to support staff and students while assisting police with their enquiries over the coming days.”

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere ward) said: “I was first notified that there had been a stabbing at 9.30pm by a resident. I was so upset to hear this. instantly you think of his parents, family and friends and how one thing can change their lives forever. You cannot get over losing a child, I'm sure.

“I feel for parents with young sons and daughters. How do they give them freedom but keep them safe at the same time?

“Councillors have been notified of a meeting on May 4 to discuss community safety. I'm sure the recent stabbing will form a big proportion of that meeting.

“We need children and adults to feel safe to voice concerns and to feel that the intelligence they give to the Police will be acted upon, anonymously. I totally understand funding issues of the Council and the Police however we must come up with a plan that will encourage a world without murder in our local area because whatever is being done now is not working.”

Andrew Lewer, Conservative MP for Northampton South, has also asked residents to “pull together” and not “speculate on social media”.

The MP said: “I am saddened…and frustrated with the senselessness and futility of what has happened.