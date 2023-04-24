News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
3 hours ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
3 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
4 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
5 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
6 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

University of Northampton releases statement after fatal stabbing of 19-year-old near main campus

The university says it will assist police with their enquires

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:41 BST

The University of Northampton (UON) has released a statement following an incident close to its main campus, which has led to a murder investigation.

A 19-year-old was fatally stabbed in New South Bridge road, which is close to UON’s Waterside campus, on Sunday evening (April 23).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The teenager died at the scene after being stabbed around 8.40pm. Police have arrested two 19-year-old men, an 18-year-old man and a woman, aged 18.

There is a large police presence at the University of Northampton following the launch of a murder investigation.There is a large police presence at the University of Northampton following the launch of a murder investigation.
There is a large police presence at the University of Northampton following the launch of a murder investigation.
Most Popular

Northamptonshire Police has also since said that they believe it was a “targeted attack”.

Now the university has released a statement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A University of Northampton spokesperson said: “Our community is deeply saddened by this news, and we will be doing all we can to support staff and students while assisting police with their enquiries over the coming days.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 incident number: 23000244815.