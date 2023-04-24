University of Northampton releases statement after fatal stabbing of 19-year-old near main campus
The university says it will assist police with their enquires
The University of Northampton (UON) has released a statement following an incident close to its main campus, which has led to a murder investigation.
A 19-year-old was fatally stabbed in New South Bridge road, which is close to UON’s Waterside campus, on Sunday evening (April 23).
The teenager died at the scene after being stabbed around 8.40pm. Police have arrested two 19-year-old men, an 18-year-old man and a woman, aged 18.
Northamptonshire Police has also since said that they believe it was a “targeted attack”.
Now the university has released a statement.
A University of Northampton spokesperson said: “Our community is deeply saddened by this news, and we will be doing all we can to support staff and students while assisting police with their enquiries over the coming days.”
Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 incident number: 23000244815.