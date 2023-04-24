Pictures show blue tent erected outside University of Northampton as police deal with major incident

An area of town is cordoned off

Pictures show that a blue tent has been erected outside the University of Northampton as police continue to deal with an incident.

Northamptonshire Police officers were called to the Far Cotton area on Sunday evening (April 23). At around 10.30pm nine police cars were in attendance, a blue tent was erected and an ambulance was driving away from the scene.

New South Bridge Road was taped off overnight and remains cordoned off this morning (Monday April 24). Officers remain on scene and a blue tent has been erected close to the campus. Between 10 and 14 police vehicles are at the scene.

Police officers are also present on the university campus.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment and is expected to release a statement soon.

