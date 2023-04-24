'We must pull together': Northampton MP asks people not to speculate following fatal stabbing of 19-year-old

A Northampton MP is asking people to “pull together” and not “speculate on social media” following the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old.

Northamptonshire Police has launched a murder investigation after a teenager was stabbed at around 8.40pm on Sunday (April 23) close to the University of Northampton's Waterside campus.

Andrew Lewer MP is urging residents to contact police if they have any information following the incident where a 19-year-old was fatally stabbed.

Now Andrew Lewer MP has released a statement about the incident and is appealing for residents to “pull together”.

Andrew Lewer MP said: “I am saddened to hear of last night’s incident on New South Bridge Road in Far Cotton and frustrated with the senselessness and futility of what has happened.

"As the news of this gathers pace, I know this will rock the community in Far Cotton and the University, especially so soon after the senseless loss in Kingsthorpe and the armed incident last year in Southampton Road.

"Far Cotton is still a close-knit community. It is resilient as it is strong, so I am appealing for anyone who has any information to report it to the police as a matter of urgency. The first 24 hours are critical.

“You will see a bigger police presence around the University and Far Cotton over the following days. This is to reassure you and I would also appeal that we do not speculate about this on social media.

"Someone’s son has been killed and speculation or gossip on social media will only increase their already tremendous hurt and pain.

“The full facts will be released by the police as they progress with the investigation. Please give them your full support. This is a time we must pull together.”

Four people – two men aged 19, one man aged 18 and one woman aged 18 – have been arrested. They all remain in police custody.