The police, fire and crime commissioner for Northamptonshire has promised to find more funding to tackle knife crime following another tragic, fatal stabbing of a young person on the streets of the county.

Commissioner Stephen Mold has spoken out about the issue following the incident in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton.

Northamptonshire Police has launched a murder investigation after a 19-year-old was fatally stabbed on Sunday evening (April 23). Four teenagers have been arrested and remain in police custody.

Following the death of Fred Shand – another fatal stabbing in Kingsthrope last month – Mr Mold has now said he will be challenging Chief Constable Nick Adderley to go “as far and as fast as he can to tackle knife crime”.

In a statement released on Twitter, Mr Mold said: “I'm deeply saddened by the loss of yet another young life on the streets of Northamptonshire.

“This is a dreadful tragedy for another family that is now mourning a loved one - my heart goes out to them.

“I'm thinking, too, about the police officers and staff who are working hard to investigate this incident and I hope their presence in the area is reassuring to local people and to the wider university community. The police are moving quickly and I understand four suspects are already in custody.

“Knife crime and serious violence is a matter of priority for the Chief Constable and Northamptonshire Police.

“I know the Chief Constable is committed to doing everything he can to reduce the number of incidents and create safer communities. I hold him to account for his work and I will be challenging him to go as far and as fast as he can to tackle knife crime in Northamptonshire.

“There is still a long way to go, and I have already told the Chief Constable that I will find more funding to invest in effective strategies to tackle violence and knife crime.

“I am also now responsible under the new Serious Violence Duty for bringing together local agencies in structures to ensure they work together to tackle serious violence.

“As a community, we will only get a grip of knife crime by working together. Robust enforcement and proactive policing are vital, but just one part of the picture.

“It will take partner organisations to jointly intervene early, to educate through youth and social provision, create a comfortable environment and deter people from criminality. Enforcement alone will never be enough.

“One of the reasons I am so strongly committed to strengthening neighbourhood policing is because I believe that building engagement with local people and collaborating with partners is the only way we will create stronger communities.

“The investigation into this tragic death is ongoing and I hope anyone who has information that can support police at this time will get in touch.”

