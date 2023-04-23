News you can trust since 1931
Police tape off street in Northampton neighbourhood while they respond to incident

There is a heavy police presence in the area tonight (Sunday)

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 23:03 BST- 1 min read

Police have taped off a street tonight (Sunday) while they deal with an incident in a Northampton neighbourhood.

New South Bridge Road in Far Cotton, close to the University of Northampton, has been taped off by Northants Police tonight (Sunday, April 23).

Chron and Echo went down to the scene at 10.30pm and saw that the road was taped off, nine police cars were in attendance, a blue tent was erected and an ambulance was driving away from the scene.

Pictures from the scene tonight at 10.30pmPictures from the scene tonight at 10.30pm
More to come as and when we get it.

Around nine police cars, a blue tent and an ambulance were at the scene in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton at around 10.30pmAround nine police cars, a blue tent and an ambulance were at the scene in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton at around 10.30pm
