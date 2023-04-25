News you can trust since 1931
Fatally stabbed 19-year-old was a student at University of Northampton, vice chancellor confirms

The university says they are not able to name the victim, at this time

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:34 BST

A 19-year-old who was fatally stabbed was studying at the University of Northampton (UON), the vice chancellor has confirmed.

Police were called to New South Bridge Road close to the university’s Waterside campus at around 8.40pm on Sunday (April 23). The teenager had been stabbed and died at the scene.

During the course of Monday (April 24), police were seen on the university campus and a welfare unit was set up for students. The university also said they were assisting police with their enquiries.

The University of Northampton has confirmed the fatally stabbed 19-year-old was one of their students.The University of Northampton has confirmed the fatally stabbed 19-year-old was one of their students.
Now one of the university’s bosses has confirmed that the 19-year-old was one of their students.

UON Vice Chancellor Anne-Marie Kilday said: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we learned the victim of this crime was a student at the University of Northampton.

"While we are not able to name him on the advice of the police at this time, we are offering our help and support to his friends and family, along with our most heartfelt condolences.

"Our priority has always been keeping our students safe, and so the fact this terrible crime happened near to our campus has shocked us all.

"Now we will focus on helping those members of our community who need it, and assisting the police with their investigation however we can.”

The university also confirmed that lectures are continuing.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 incident number: 23000244815.