PICTURES: Floral tribute laid for 19-year-old University of Northampton student who was fatally stabbed

A single floral tribute has been laid for a 19-year-old University of Northampton (UoN) student who was fatally stabbed at the weekend.

The unnamed victim was killed in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton, close to the University’s Waterside Campus, at 8.40pm on Sunday (April 23). Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the teenager sadly died at the scene.

The floral tribute reads: “Gone too soon. Thinking of you and your family. Rest in peace.”

UoN confirmed today (Tuesday, April 25) that the victim was a student at the university.

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Anne-Marie Kilday, said: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we learned the victim of this crime was a student at the UoN.

"While we are not able to name him on the advice of the police at this time, we are offering our help and support to his friends and family, along with our most heartfelt condolences.”

Timeline

On Sunday, Northamptonshire Police cordoned off a large part of the New South Bridge Road area, erected a blue forensics tent and opened a murder investigation.

Four people – two men aged 19, one man aged 18 and one woman aged 18 – were arrested in connection with the incident. All remain in police custody.

During the course of Monday (April 24), police were seen on the university campus and a welfare unit was set up for students. The university also said they were assisting police with their enquiries.

Speaking at the scene of the incident at 1.30pm on Monday, Superintendent Rachael Hanford said the police force believes the incident was a “targeted attack”.

The large cordon was removed by police on Monday night, allowing for the road to be reopened to traffic.

The university also confirmed that lectures are continuing.

A smaller police presence remains on the scene today (Tuesday) as well as the welfare unit.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 incident number: 23000244815.

