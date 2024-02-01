10 of the biggest stories to make headlines in Northampton during January 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From severe flooding at the start of the month, to the last-day-of-the-month announcement that the Northamptonshire Police chief constable will face a misconduct hearing, January has been a busy one for news across Northampton.

The Chronicle & Echo team has published more than 900 stories in the first month of the year, bringing you breaking news, business features, retro picture galleries and more.

We’ve had sad business closures, plans submitted for a new leisure complex and a critical incident declared at Northampton General Hospital – to name just a few.

Some of the biggest stories of January 2024...

Below is a round-up of ten of the biggest stories to make headlines in Northampton in January 2024. If you missed any of them, click the link to read more.

Ten of the biggest stories in Northampton from January 2024

