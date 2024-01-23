Popular Northamptonshire bakery brand will open 12th store in Weston Favell Shopping Centre
A popular Northamptonshire-based bakery brand has announced it will be opening its twelfth store in Weston Favell Shopping Centre.
Butterwick, which already has stores in St Giles Street, Wellingborough, Rushden Lakes and more, has taken to social media to confirm it is one of two new businesses taking on a tenancy at Weston Favell Shopping Centre.
The bakery is set to open on the ground floor of the shopping centre. The business has not yet confirmed an opening date, but has said work will be commencing in the next few weeks.
Posting on its Facebook page, Butterwick said: “EXCITING NEWS.
"We have a surprise new store coming soon.
"Work will be commencing in the next few weeks on our new @westonfavellshopping store.
"We can’t wait to welcome you.”
When Butterwick opened in St Giles Street, there were “non-stop” queues all day, and the business sold out of 800 baked goods.
The news comes as Weston Favell Shopping Centre announced it would be welcoming two new tenants “within the next month”. Two existing tenants are also moving to bigger premises within the shopping centre, imminently. Bosses at Weston Favell say they are hoping to secure a tenant for the former Wilko unit “in the coming weeks”, too.
All of this comes as parking changes are made at Weston Favell. From February 1, there will be a three-hour parking limit. If customers want to stay for longer, they will need to speak to security or the customer service team, who may ask for a receipt.