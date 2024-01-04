“We’re sorry to say goodbye but grateful for the memories created together.”

A ‘hidden gem’ of a bar and entertainment venue in Northampton has sadly closed its doors for good.

Gravity Social, on the first floor of Sol Central, closed its doors for the final time on New Year’s Eve following years of trade in the town.

A message on an interactive board outside the venue said the closure comes with a ‘heavy heart’.

The message reads: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Gravity Social Northampton.

“We extend our sincerest thanks for your support and patronage. We’re sorry to say goodbye but grateful for the memories created together. Thank you for being part of or journey.”

The site initially opened in July 2020 as ‘Caddy Shack’ before changing its name to Gravity Social Northampton in 2021.

The venue offered a unique mix of darts, duckpin bowling, urban golf, New York street food, live music and cocktails for punters to enjoy.

The site is connected to Gravity, the activity centre with trampolines, a big ball pit, a climbing wall, a football pitch and a cafe in the unit above, which opened in 2021. That site remains open, a Gravity spokeswoman confirmed.

Gravity and Sol Central have been contacted for comment but have not yet responded to this newspaper.

In 2021, Michael Harrison, the co-founder of Gravity, which operates parks around the UK, said: “We're bringing lots of fun and entertainment through our doors, with live bands, comedy, acoustic nights, live sports, family days, and much more.

"We can't wait [to open], and believe we're at the beginning of a real movement to reinvigorate and reinvent what's happening on the high street. Gravity Social is just one part of that movement."

Overall, the site had positive reviews on TripAdvisor.

One customer said: “Popped into Gravity last night before the cinema with a friend and was amazed I'd never heard of the place beforehand because it's right up my street for a bar.

"Between here and Playhouse, Northampton has two really fun concepts for venues that feel new and fresh while providing great fun for people of all ages, especially for students or work outings.”