A Northampton shopping centre is hoping to secure a new tenant for the former Wilko unit in the coming weeks.

The national homeware retailer shut for good in Weston Favell Shopping Centre in October 2023, after the chain went into administration.

The closure left behind a huge hole in many high streets and shopping centres, including Weston Favell, but bosses say they are now hoping to secure a new tenant for the large unit on the first floor in the coming weeks.

A spokeswoman for Weston Favell Shopping Centre said: “Since the unfortunate closure of Wilko, we have received interest in the unit and several meaningful enquiries.

“We are currently in the process of looking for a new tenant and hope to secure one in the coming weeks.”

As well as a potential new tenant in the former Wilko store, Weston Favell will also see two new businesses opening in the next month. Two existing businesses are also expanding within the shopping centre imminently.

The spokeswoman added: “We are happy to see that there is still high demand for units at Weston Favell and are pleased to announce that we will be seeing two existing tenants expanding their businesses in the next week, as well as two further tenants arriving within the next month.

“It's an exciting time for Weston Favell, with lots of changes happening, especially as we celebrate our 50th year.

“We hope that shoppers will enjoy these refreshing changes and we look forward to welcoming new tenants soon.”

Little Lords and Ladies Baby Boutique is relocating from opposite Andrew’s Fish and Chip Emporium to next to William Hill. The shopping centre spokeswoman said the business is taking on a larger unit following an “amazing first nine months in business here”.

The Fresh Market will then move into the Little Lords and Ladies current unit, which will be “remodelled to showcase the wide range of fresh produce on offer”, according to the shopping centre.

The spokeswoman was unable to confirm the names of the new businesses opening in the shopping centre. An announcement will be made in due course.