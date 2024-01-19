Take a look at the top 15 best rated restaurants in Northampton, according to Google reviews

The customers have spoken

Earlier this week, we shared the top 15 best rated cafes in the town according to Google reviews – and now it’s the turn of restaurants.

With the weekend finally here, you may want to check out one of these highly-rated restaurants as your treat.

All of the top 15 achieved at least an impressive 4.5 stars, based on 100 or more Google reviews. One independent restaurant on this list has received a massive 1,700 reviews from customers.

Take a look below to find out the restaurants’ ratings, their locations and a link to their websites to get booked in.

Here are the top 15 best rated restaurants in Northampton in January 2024, according to Google reviews…

1 . The top 15 best rated restaurants in Northampton, according to Google reviews All of the following restaurants achieved at least an impressive 4.5 stars, based on 100 or more reviews.

2 . La Pazienza 4.8 stars based on 405 Google reviews. La Pazienza is an authentic Italian restaurant at the heart of the town, serving a wide variety of antipasti, pasta, pizza and meat main course dishes. Location: 268 Wellingborough Road, Northampton Town Centre, NN1 4EJ. Website: http://lapazienzaitalian.co.uk/

3 . Oblique 4.8 stars based on 176 Google reviews. Just next door to La Pazienza is the second best rated restaurant, Oblique. It operates as a restaurant, cafe, cocktail and wine bar. Location: 270 Wellingborough Road, Northampton Town Centre, NN1 4EJ. Website: https://www.oblique-northampton.co.uk/

4 . Turtle Bay 4.7 stars based on 3.7k Google reviews. Turtle Bay might be best known for its drinks offers but is highly ranked for its Caribbean food offering too – coming in at third place. Location: 2-6 Gold Street, Northampton Town Centre, NN1 1RS. Website: https://turtlebay.co.uk/restaurants/northampton