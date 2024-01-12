Here's when this busy country road near Northampton will reopen to thousands of motorists

The road has been closed since June

Drone footage of Sandy Lane from Clare's Channel on Youtube shows the progress at the site.

Here’s when a busy country road on the edge of Northampton will reopen to thousands of motorists.

Sandy Lane, between Duston and Harpole, has been closed to all traffic since June 12 while contractor Chasetown Civil Engineering completes ten-month reconstruction works.

The works are to accommodate three housing developments being constructed in the area – Western Gate, Norwood Quarter and Harlestone Park – which will see hundreds of new properties built.

The initial completion date has always been March 31, subsequently reopening on April 1, but questions have been raised as to whether the road will be finished on time.

Councillor Phil Larratt, cabinet member for environment, transport, highways and waste, has issued a statement regarding the completion date.

He said: “We understand that work remains on schedule and we maintain regular dialogue with the developer. The section of road under construction will initially link up with the retained section of Sandy Lane.”

Councillor Adam Brown (Bugbrooke ward) also commented on the works, which lie in his ward. He said: “The construction of the northern section of the road continues as planned and is on track for completion in March.”

Duston Parish Council, who has made its frustrations with the works known to WNC, said it is “pleased it might soon be all over”.

Councillor Paul Enright-King, chair of DPC, said: “We are pleased that the Sandy Lane is still expected to reopen on April 1 this year. For the last seven months Duston residents, particularly St Giles Park, have had to endure daily disruption. The Berrywood Road has been regularly congested. We are pleased it might soon all be over.”

A diversion has been in place which leads motorists through the village of Harpole via Rode Hill, a narrow country lane.

This diversion has led to the rapid decline of Road Hill, with various large potholes appearing, and an increase in traffic through the village.

Harpole Parish Council (HPC) has recently penned a letter to WNC saying there is “unacceptable traffic” volumes through the village.