One of Northampton’s biggest shopping centres responds to upset caused by parking changes – slammed as ‘cash grab’

The centre does not wish to “discourage” any shoppers from visiting, and has revealed where the fine money will go

A major shopping centre in Northampton has responded to the upset caused after it announced changes are being made to its parking offering.

Weston Favell Shopping Centre has provided free unlimited parking since June 2020, but from February 1 there will be a three-hour limit.

For customers who want to extend their free parking to more than three hours, they are asked to do so with the customer service team or security – and the centre says it “may ask for receipts to support” requests.

More than 200 comments were left under the shopping centre’s social media post announcing the changes.

Many people tagged others to let them know and though some commenters said shoppers should be grateful that parking has remained free, others expressed their disapproval.

One described it as a “cash grab” and another said: “This is so bad. As if anyone halfway through their shopping is going to ring to ask to extend their parking when they’re busy.

“This is just to sting people out of more money. It should be set to four/five hours.”

Having worked with a new car park management agency, Avalon Parking, to instil an ANPR system, anyone who fails to comply will receive an £85 parking charge. This will be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

Any income gained from fines will not go to the landlord or Weston Favell Shopping Centre, but instead to the centre’s Community Fund that contributes to local causes and organisations.

Following the Chronicle & Echo submitting questions to Weston Favell Shopping Centre on the morning of January 18, the following statement was provided: “Weston Favell Shopping Centre has been offering free unlimited parking since June 2020.

“At that time, it was deemed unnecessary by the centre management team to hire a parking management company and impose fines on people during such an uncertain period, along with low footfall figures. As parking was not as limited as it can be today, they were able to manage it internally these past few years.

“However, with an increase in footfall figures at the centre and the rising demand for parking, Weston Favell Shopping Centre felt it was time to seek a new car park management company, Avalon. The ANPR system is now live, and the signage is installed. However, the three-hour limit will not be fully effective until February 1st, 2024, with fines being issued for overstaying after that date.

“The centre management team decided on the three-hour limit due to the number of part-time staff parking in the customer car park and not in the staff car park.

“Weston Favell Shopping centre is proud to offer free parking but must stress that management practices must be in place. They welcome the public to stay longer and encourage them to let the centre know so they can arrange this.”

Shoppers can call 01604 411521 at any time to extend their parking, even after returning home later in the day.

If they are in the centre they can approach the customer service desk opposite WHSmith, or any member of the centre team who will be happy to extend their parking.

People can also visit the centre more than once each day, as long as they do not return within 90 minutes.

“The team may ask for receipts but this is not an essential request, but on a case-by-case basis if they feel it necessary,” the statement continued.

“If anyone has exceptional circumstances that cause them to overstay the three-hour limit but does not extend, the shopping centre is more than happy to help and work with the public to resolve the issue.

“The centre does not wish to discourage anyone from shopping freely in the centre; they only seek to ensure that the centre parking is used for its intended purpose.

“Weston Favell Shopping Centre management is working to keep parking free for as long as possible, as other nearby areas now charge for parking by the hour.”

Zoë Butler, marketing manager for Weston Favell Shopping Centre, added: "We understand that parking regulations can be frustrating, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“However, we want to assure shoppers that the three-hour limit is necessary to ensure that the parking is used for its intended purpose and to prevent overcrowding.

“We hope that shoppers will understand why this change is necessary and that it will ultimately benefit everyone.

“Additionally, we have excellent links with public transport, bus stops alongside the building and bike and scooter facilities, and we encourage people to use these options to reduce their carbon footprint.”

In the centre’s statement, they also addressed that free all-day parking is available for all staff in the building – which they can register for on the Mallcomm app.

The centre management team has been working with each store to ensure this is in place and that everyone understands where they need to park in advance of this change.