Plans officially submitted to convert vacant shopping centre in Northampton into multi-million pound leisure hub

The site would create up to around 250 jobs, according to plans

Plans have been submitted to convert a vacant shopping centre in Northampton into a ‘unique’ multi-million pound leisure and entertainment hub.

Proposals to convert the former Market Walk shopping centre, in Market Square, into a STACK leisure hub have been submitted by Minhoco 76 Limited.

The plans were first announced in the summer of 2023 and have now been officially submitted to West Northants Council (WNC).

Here's an artist's impression of what the site could look like

Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, previously said: "This ambitious project holds the potential to make a substantial positive impact on the town, serving as a dynamic focal point for both the local community and visitors alike.

"We are confident that our innovative and inclusive leisure concept, which includes opportunities for local jobs and a platform for local street food traders, will contribute significantly to the local economy. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to bring the STACK experience Northampton."

WNC has said it will provide up to £4.2 million investment through the Towns Fund, coupled with private investment of £8 million from STACK, which will allow the space to be transformed into the new leisure, entertainment, and social community hub.

According to planning papers, the aspiration is ‘to create a vibrant new space which aims to increase footfall into the town centre and become a destination in its own right’.

Planning papers say: “The proposal offers a unique opportunity to bring a disused building back into use and assist in the revitalisation of Market Square benefiting Northampton town centre. The proposal directly responds to the need to support the repurposing and rejuvenation of the town centre, particularly in response to the impact of the pandemic on the High Street. The current retail offering, in general, suffers from an inability to attract people to the actual physical buildings in town and struggles to compete with other online offerings. This will inevitably lead to a perpetual decline, threatening the very sustainability of town centres around the country.”

Planning papers go on to reveal what would be housed inside of the building.

The applicant said: "The internal layout, subject to tenant requirements, is not confirmed at this stage. However, the proposal includes bar areas, food hall operator spaces, and a ground-floor stage for live entertainment events."

The ground floor's flexibility extends to hosting community events, leisure activities, health and fitness events, and children’s events, according to plans.

Fronting onto Market Square, two new units will provide restaurant spaces with external seating, ‘generating an active frontage and enhancing activity’. A coffee shop unit proposed onto Abington Street will further ‘enhance’ activity in the area, according to plans.

In terms of jobs, the applicant will directly employ approximately 160 people, with additional employment opportunities provided by tenants. In total, around 247 people will be employed, according to plans.

The site would also be open throughout the day and evening, say plans.

A number of historic planning applications for the shopping centre over the past few years range from student accommodation to hotel and mixed-use proposals.

The plans are now awaiting a decision from WNC.