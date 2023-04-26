19-year-old University of Northampton student who was fatally stabbed named by police

Kwabena Osei-Poku, previously known as Alfred, was stabbed on Sunday (April 23) on New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton, yards away from the university’s Waterside campus. Kwabena, originally from Peterborough, died at the scene.

Northamptonshire Police has since launched a murder investigation after officers were initially called at around 8.40pm on Sunday.

Today (Wednesday April 26), police have named the teenager and have released a statement. Officers have also confirmed that two more people have been arrested.

Kwabena Osei-Poku was fatally stabbed near the University of Northampton on Sunday April 23.

Senior Investigating Officer – Detective Inspector Simon Barnes said: “Our thoughts are with Kwabena’s family and friends at this awful time.

"I am really grateful for their support so far and I want to reiterate to them, and to the local community, that our focus remains solely on bringing those responsible for this crime to justice.

“Detectives from across the region continue to work on this investigation and multiple lines of enquiry are being followed. However I would continue to appeal for anyone with information or footage of the incident to come forward and speak to us.”

Police added that neighbourhood policing officers continue to carry out extra patrols in the New South Bridge Road area of Northampton to offer reassurance to the local community. Anyone with any concerns is more than welcome to approach these officers who will be happy to help.

The scene of the fatal stabbing.

Speaking at the scene of the incident on Monday, Superintendent Rachel Hanford said the police force believes the incident was a “targeted attack”.

Nine people in total – five men aged 19, one man aged 18 and two women aged 18 and one woman aged 19 – have been arrested in connection with the incident. Two men aged 19 and two women aged 18 have been released on bail, pending further enquiries. Three men aged 19, one man aged 18 and one woman aged 18 remain in police custody, and continue to be questioned by detectives.

Following on from the incident, the University of Northampton confirmed Kwabena was a studying at the university and said they would help members of their community. The university also confirmed lectures will be continuing.

Floral tributes were left at the scene of the incident with many paying their respects. Some residents who live close by told this newspaper that they do not feel safe, while others say they do, but are heartbroken by what happened.

Flowers left in tribute.

Andrew Lewer MP also released a statement to ask the community to “pull together” and “not speculate on social media” and police, fire and crime commissioner Stephen Mold said he would find more funding to tackle knife crime.

Off The Streets NN - a charity fighting knife crime - also spoke out after the latest incident to say they feel “heartbroken and deflated” after another young life was lost. A mother of another fatal stab victim echoed this thoughts saying the “county is in crisis”.