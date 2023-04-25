A Northamptonshire organisation working hard to fight knife crime has been left “heartbroken and deflated” after hearing of the latest fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old student.

The incident happened on Sunday evening (April 23) after the victim was stabbed in New South Bridge Road in Far Cotton at around 8.40pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police has since launched a murder investigation as despite the best efforts of paramedics, the teenager sadly died at the scene.

Off the Streets NN's anti-knife march in Northampton town centre to mark the Knife Angel's visit in May last year. Photo: Kyle Tate.

Four people – two men aged 19, one man aged 18 and one woman aged 18 – have been arrested in connection with the incident and all remain in police custody.

Speaking at the scene of the incident, Superintendent Rachel Hanford said the police force believes it was a “targeted attack” on the 19-year-old – who has now been confirmed as a University of Northampton student.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Off the Streets NN instals amnesty bins, bleed kits and bleed cabinets across the county.

The bins encourage those carrying knives to dispose of them safely without any consequences, and the kits assist in early intervention before the emergency services arrive at the scene of a stabbing.

Off the Streets NN instals amnesty bins, bleed kits and bleed cabinets across the county. Photo: Kyle Tate.

Since the charity was founded in August 2021 following the fatal stabbing of Dylan Holliday in Wellingborough, more than 100 bleed kits have been placed across Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naomi Dimmer has volunteered for Off the Streets for around four months, after hearing of their important work through her work colleague Jane Capps – who co-founded the organisation.

Naomi said: “It’s heartbreaking to see the death of two young boys in just over a month.

“We’re deflated as we try to raise as much awareness as possible, and it doesn’t get heard until something like this happens.

“We send our condolences to the victim’s family and friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a mother of four herself, to three sons and a daughter, Naomi says incidents like this hit hard for volunteers at the organisation who are parents – which is the majority.

“I can’t imagine how it would feel to receive that news as a parent,” said Naomi. “My children aren’t old enough to go out on their own yet, but what is the situation going to be like in 10 years time when they can?

“Something needs to be done now.”

Off the Streets is hosting an emergency team meeting to discuss what they are going to do next and to get an urgent action plan in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group will continue fundraising for more bleed kits and cabinets in as many locations as possible, as well as getting more individuals enrolled on their training courses and workshops.

Bleed kits can only be accessed when the designated location is open to the general public – a shop or community centre are just two examples.

Whereas, bleed cabinets ensure 24/7 access and are installed on the outside of buildings for anyone to make use of.

The team plans to leaflet in Far Cotton, to raise awareness following the death of the 19-year-old, and will address placing more bleed kits in the area in the upcoming meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad