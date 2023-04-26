Fellow students and staff at the University of Northampton (UON) have been left ‘devastated’ following the death of a 19-year-old outside the main campus.

Kwabena Osei-Poku – previously known as Alfred – was fatally stabbed in New South Bridge Road on Sunday April 23.

A murder investigation has since been launched with seven people arrested so far.

This evening (Wednesday) UON Vice Chancellor Anne-Marie Kilday said: "We are now, following consultation with Northamptonshire Police, in a position to be able to name the student who died on New South Bridge Road on Sunday (23 April).

"We are heartbroken at the senseless death of Kwabena Osei-Poku – known affectionately as Alfred. I have heard from Alfred’s Advertising and Digital Marketing Foundation tutors, who tell me he was working on a project investigating the growth of technological tools used in marketing, and was on the route to succeed in his studies.

"His fellow students and all staff at the University of Northampton are devastated by this news, and once again extend our deepest sympathies to his friends, family and all those who knew him. We will now focus on support for the University community as we try to deal with this tragic loss of life."

Floral tributes have been left at the scene paying tribute to a ‘witty’ and ‘kind and caring’ friend. Senior Investigating Officer – Detective Inspector Simon Barnes said: “Our thoughts are with Kwabena’s family and friends at this awful time.

"I am really grateful for their support so far and I want to reiterate to them, and to the local community, that our focus remains solely on bringing those responsible for this crime to justice.

“Detectives from across the region continue to work on this investigation and multiple lines of enquiry are being followed. However I would continue to appeal for anyone with information or footage of the incident to come forward and speak to us.”

Police added that neighbourhood policing officers continue to carry out extra patrols in the New South Bridge Road area of Northampton to offer reassurance to the local community. Anyone with any concerns is more than welcome to approach these officers who will be happy to help.