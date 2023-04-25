More heartbreaking tributes paid to 19-year-old University of Northampton student who was fatally stabbed in street

More flowers have been laid for a 19-year-old University of Northampton student who was fatally stabbed in a street.

A teenager was killed in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton on Sunday night (April 23) at around 8.40pm. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the young man sadly died at the scene.

Yesterday morning (Tuesday, April 25), a single bouquet of flowers was left at the side of the road in tribute to the unnamed victim.

More tributes have been laid next to where the young man was killed in New South Bridge Road on Sunday night (April 23)

However, over the course of yesterday, many more people have paid their respects by way of flowers, messages and candles on the pavement next to where the man died.

One message reads: “I didn’t know you but your loss has left my heart feeling heavy. 19 years young. A whole life stolen. Rest in beautiful peace. Thoughts are with family and friends, from a resident in Malthouse Close."

Another reads: “Rest in peace. Thinking of you, family and friends at this heartbreaking time. So sad.”

"Gone too soon. Thinking of you and your family. Rest in peace,” another reads.

UoN confirmed today (Tuesday, April 25) that the victim was a student at the university.

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Anne-Marie Kilday, said: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we learned the victim of this crime was a student at the UoN.

"While we are not able to name him on the advice of the police at this time, we are offering our help and support to his friends and family, along with our most heartfelt condolences.”

Speaking at the scene of the incident at 1.30pm on Monday, Superintendent Rachael Hanford said the police force believes the incident was a “targeted attack”.

Four people – two men aged 19, one man aged 18 and one woman aged 18 – were arrested in connection with the incident. All remain in police custody.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 incident number: 23000244815.

