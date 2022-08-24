GCSE results day 2022: Live updates of all the results across Northampton, Daventry and south Northants
The nervous wait is finally over
The long awaited GSCE results day is upon is and nervous teenagers across Northamptonshire – and the rest of the country - will finally be able to find out their grades.
Chronicle & Echo reporters and our photographer are out and about capturing reactions of students and we will be bringing you all the latest news from results day from across Northampton, Daventry and south Northamptonshire, as it happens.
GCSE results day 2022
Last updated: Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 08:44
Councillor wishes young people ‘good luck'
More good luck messages
Information for Caroline Chisholm students
Information for Northampton College students
“Record breaking” year at The Duston School
Sam Stickland, headteacher
Today is about our pupils and presents an opportunity to celebrate their fantastic achievements. This cohort of pupils have not experienced a normal GCSE cycle and have had to navigate their way through enormous upheaval and disruption. They have done this with class, resilience and enthusiasm. I could not have asked for more from our Year 11 pupils and they have given their all.
“I hope the local community is as proud as we are of this incredible set of record breaking GCSE results for the school.
“I am truly indebted to the brilliant staff that I am privileged to work with and I thank the parents, carers and governors for their relentless support. I wish each and every pupil the very best for the future and I look forward to welcoming many of our pupils back to our fantastic Sixth Form come the start of the new academic year.”
NSG already proud
More good luck messages
Good luck messages
It’s almost time
We expect the first sets of results to come through in the next couple of hours. Hopefully reaaction and smiley pictures will follow shortly after.
As soon as they do, updates will be posted to this live blog.