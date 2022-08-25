Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton School for Boys is celebrating after nearly half of all entries were marked in the top three grade boundaries.

An “incredible” 43 percent of grades were level 7, 8 or 9 and the average grade at the school was above a 6.

There were also some stand out performances including nine grade 9s from one student.

NSB students celebrating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headmaster Richard Bernard said: “I am absolutely delighted for all the students and staff that they have been rewarded with such a fantastic set of grades across the curriculum.

“The results improve further on the outstanding GCSE outcomes at the school from previous public exam years.

“An incredible 43 percent of all GCSE entries were graded at 7, 8 or 9 which is almost double the reported 2022 national average for boys for this measure across England and Wales.

“The average grade per GCSE entry is well above a grade 6, which is the first time that the school has reached this impressive attainment threshold and over three quarters of all Year 11 boys have achieved a minimum of a Grade 5+ (Government designated strong pass) in both English and Maths.

Bryan Elias achieved straight grade 9s at Northampton School for Boys.

Stand out achievements:

Bryan Elias, who achieved straight grade 9 grades in all ten of his GCSEs

Satyapryia Patel, who attained 11 Grade 9s and one Grade 8

Kiran Manoj, Benjamin Jose, Benjamin Hunter, Kylan Morris all achieved grade 9s in nine subjects and Isaac Black and Matthew Kirkwood achieved grade 9s in eight subjects.

Jon Elder head of Year 11 added: “Despite the pandemic, this year group have not only done tremendously well academically, but they have also excelled in their extra-curricular achievement.

“The cohort has reached National Finals in several sports and includes superb artists, musicians and actors who have been justly rewarded for their efforts.

“We have every confidence that these students will go on to great success in their future lives and careers.”