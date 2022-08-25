GCSE results day 2022: ‘Thanks to everyone who has helped to make these achievements possible’ says Magdalen School, Brackley
Magdalen School in Brackley, is congratulating all of its Year 11 students who received their GCSE results today (August 25).
After suffering significant disruption to their studies, the 2022 cohort of students at the school are reported to have done really well with their GCSE results, with the school reporting to be “very proud of their achievements”.
The school says: “We are looking forward to welcoming many students into the sixth form and to those moving to courses elsewhere, we would like to wish them well in the future. Our aim is to ensure that, whatever student chooses for the future, we support them in getting there.
“Thanks to everyone who has helped to make these achievements possible – this is very much a team effort.”
Chronicle & Echo is covering GCSE results day live across Northampton, Daventry and south Northamptonshire. Follow our live blog for updates throughout the day here.