Hard work has paid off for students across Northamptonshire.

IN PICTURES: GCSE results day 2022 across Northampton

It was smiles all round this morning at schools across the county

By Katie Wheatley
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:34 pm

After a summer-long wait for school leavers, today was the day to find out if the hard work was worth it - and there were many smiles on faces at Northampton High School, Malcolm Arnold Academy, and Thomas Becket Catholic School.

Left to right: Sophie Wood, Qian Guo and Alice Bennett from Malcolm Arnold Academy.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Alessia Emanuele, from Northampton High School, pictured with her parents, achieved all 9s in her 10 GCSEs.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Katie Maybin (left) and Harriet Williams (right) from Northampton High School.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Left to right: Tahmid Ahmed, Harry Searing and Ben Carter from Malcolm Arnold Academy.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

