After a summer-long wait for school leavers, today was the day to find out if the hard work was worth it - and there were many smiles on faces at Northampton High School, Malcolm Arnold Academy, and Thomas Becket Catholic School.
Left to right: Sophie Wood, Qian Guo and Alice Bennett from Malcolm Arnold Academy.
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
Alessia Emanuele, from Northampton High School, pictured with her parents, achieved all 9s in her 10 GCSEs.
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
Katie Maybin (left) and Harriet Williams (right) from Northampton High School.
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
Left to right: Tahmid Ahmed, Harry Searing and Ben Carter from Malcolm Arnold Academy.
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds