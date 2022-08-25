Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite this cohort of students emerging from the pandemic, overall results at Sponne have remained very similar to last year’s teacher assessed grades or improved, with the school reporting that a third of all students have achieved at least 5 grade 7s and above.

Among the many elated students celebrating today (August 25) were Lily Hancock, Emily Underwood and Stefano Whitbread who achieved grade 9s in all their subjects.

Emily Akrill, Jeremy Gundle and Orianne Neyroud gained 9s in all but one of their subjects.

Students celebrating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Allen, Oliver Barnes, Lauren Pettefer and Katie Starkey who all gained at least 5 grade 9s.

Headteacher Mr Iain Massey said: “I am tremendously proud of the achievements of all of our students at Sponne School. No matter what their starting point when they arrive, the majority have made exceptional progress despite the disruption of the pandemic and these results enable them to pursue their chosen post 16 destinations, reflecting our school ethos of Dream Believe Achieve.

"We look forward to many of the students returning to Sponne Sixth form for the next stage of their education, and along with all my staff and Governors I would like to congratulate them for working so hard and gaining what they deserved. Well done to all our 2022 students”