Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning, Chronicle & Echo visited three schools, where students were picking up their long-awaited GCSE results. After seeing promising A-Level results across Northamptonshire last week, the stakes were high for GCSEs – and the students did not disappoint.

Northampton High School

Dr May Lee, principal at Northampton High School, was delighted to see an increase of 11 percent in the A* and A equivalents from 2019 – as well as 55 percent of students achieving eight or more grades at 7 to 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Lee said: “We are extremely proud of our results this year. Our students have shown hard work and resilience, despite significant interruptions.

“Through their determination to succeed and the support of our dedicated staff, they have done incredibly well.

“These results are more meaningful after what they have experienced, and they’re ready for the next stage – they should feel confident in themselves as they have gained tremendous success.”

The level of grade 9s are higher than the past two years when students received teacher-assessed grades, which Dr Lee says is “a real endorsement” to their leavers.

There was a shared feeling of relief among students across Northamptonshire who picked up their GCSE results this morning.

Around 60 percent of students will stay on and attend the High School’s sixth form.

As Dr Lee’s first results day as principal, she was “honoured to have the opportunity to celebrate the cohort and their exciting futures”.

“They’ve built strong foundations and now should all look forward to very bright things to come,” she said.

One of the school’s top performing students is Alessia Emanuele, who received all 9s for her 10 GCSEs.

It was all smiles for Harriet Williams at Northampton High School, who achieved 10 GCSEs at grade 9 - the highest you can get.

She said: “All the hard work has paid off – so much revision went into these results, and it has definitely been reflected. I’m so proud.”

Alessia hopes to study A-Levels in English literature, politics and geography at the Northampton School for Boys, as the High School does not teach politics.

She has “loved” her time at Northampton High School, and described the staff members as “the best” as they remained understanding throughout all their hardships.

Matching Alessia’s success was Harriet Williams, who also achieved all grade 9s for her 10 GCSEs – describing it as “crazy”.

It was also a joyous morning for Thomas Becket Catholic School, which made Jade Husbands-Beasley a very proud head of year 11.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” said Harriet. “I was hoping for some 9s as I spent so long revising, but I couldn’t believe it when I saw they all were.”

She will remain at Northampton High School to study A-Levels in English literature, biology, geography and French.

Her parents joined her at results day this morning, and they were going out for a celebratory lunch before Harriet heads off to Reading Festival for the weekend.

Malcolm Arnold Academy

Malcolm Arnold Academy was also thrilled with their GCSE results this year, and two students shared their joy.

Ben Carter achieved seven 9s and three 8s, and Tahmid Ahmed received seven 9s, one 8 and one 7.

The pair are hoping to make the move to Northampton School for Boys – with both of them planning to study A-Level maths, physics, further maths, and computing.

Ben “did not expect” the outcomes he received and his mum, who attended alongside him this morning is “very proud” – he too will be going to a festival this weekend to celebrate.

Tahmid was just as pleased, and hopes to progress down a computer science path as he continues through the education system.

Both have felt supported by Malcolm Arnold Academy in their journey to getting these excellent results.

Megan Morris, principal at Malcolm Arnold Academy, said: “I’m absolutely delighted and very proud of our year 11 students.

“We’ve watched them overcome significant barriers with the pandemic and they have performed above expectation.

“The hard work has paid off – they are a real tribute to themselves, their parents and this community.”

Almost all of Malcolm Arnold’s students are going on to the destination they want, which led Megan to describe today as a “huge day”.

There is a record number of students staying on at the school’s sixth form, following their pleasing A-Level results last week.

“We’re delighted to keep them on as we absolutely love this year group,” said Megan.

To minimise the gaps in their knowledge, caused by the pandemic, the school offered over 1,000 hours of individual extra tutoring, including after school and on Saturdays.

Megan says it has been “tireless”, but the students have been “motivated, determined and shown absolute grit”.

Thomas Becket Catholic School

Jade Husbands-Beasley, head of year 11 at Thomas Becket Catholic School, has been in charge of the year group since the end of their year nine.

She said: “I’m really pleased as the students have worked so hard over the last three years, and have made us proud with everything they have achieved using their resilience.

“I’ve watched them develop and mature into fantastic students and as a school, we could not be prouder.”

Jade was also pleased for the number of students who did not expect to achieve the grades to stay on at Thomas Becket’s sixth form, which provided some nice surprises this morning.

The school’s headteacher, Paul McCahill, agrees: “This success is the result of the commitment and hard work that students have demonstrated throughout the past two years.

“Everyone has remained committed and worked hard to give our students the greatest chance of success.

“I speak on behalf of all staff when I say we are incredibly proud of their achievements, and are very excited to see them take their next steps.”

Among Thomas Becket’s success stories was Sofja Sachonenko with nine 9s and two 8s, Danas Jonaitis with five 9s and four 8s, Ethan Pettifer with seven 9s and three 8s, and Maire Hewitt with six 9s and three 8s.

Sofja, who will be staying on at Thomas Becket to study A-Levels in English literature, maths and graphic design, said: “I feel amazing – especially as I wasn’t expecting them to be so high with GCSEs being based on predicted grades over the past two years.”

“It’s been stressful but so worth it.”

Her grandma joined her as she collected her results, and was “really proud” – and they were both eager to share the news with Sofja’s mum over the phone.

Another student remaining at Thomas Becket is Danas Jonaitis, who is likely to study A-Level physics, maths and history.

He said: “I’m really proud. A lot of hard work has gone into these grades, and it is more of a relief than anything.

“What’s best is knowing these results are because of my hard work.”

There was an air of relief shared by all students across the county, who did not know what to expect from the first year back following teacher-assessed grades – and that was also felt by Ethan and Maire.

Both will be remaining at Thomas Becket, but Ethan will be studying Spanish, English language, and a science with a view to go into linguistics, and Maire will be studying art, geography, and history or graphics with the hope of going down the illustration route.