GCSE results day 2022: Moulton School congratulates students after ‘tough’ two years

Students get special mentions for achievements

By Carly Odell
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 1:03 pm

A secondary school is congratulating students after they received GCSE results today (August 25) after a “tough” two years.

Moulton College has praised its Year 11 students for their resilience and for maintaining a sense of humour.

Particular recognition goes to the following students who have amassed a significant number of the top grades demonstrating their overall academic brilliance: George Fairey; Madeline Bond, Meadow Boatman, Aleena Cherian, Janusmmy Arulchelvan, Leah-Mei Johnson, Sophia Howell, Emma Buckingham, Meg Ashton and John Magson.

Moulton School students celebrate GCSE results.

Other notable performances include: Zak Whitmill, Ruby Marris, Marianna Jechiu, Esra Ebdewi, Reema Patel, Mame-Adjowa Obboye, Joann Varghese, Rachel Cole, and Hannah Raines.

Mr Barrie Murphy deputy head teacher said: “It has been a real pleasure working with such an incredible group of staff and young people who showed strength of character and resilience throughout the academic year as well maintaining a sense of humour and kindness towards each other.”

Chronicle & Echo is covering GCSE results day live across Northampton, Daventry and south Northamptonshire. Follow our live blog for updates throughout the day here.

