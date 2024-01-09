Estate agents in 'best' street in Northampton 'forced' to close its doors for good

It is not yet known if there are any plans to bring the prominent building back to life

An estate agency along the ‘best’ street in Northampton has sadly closed down for good – here’s why.

Strada Real Estate has confirmed it has closed its doors for the final time at the former Colemans stationery shop in St Giles Street.

A Strada spokesman said: “The market conditions were terrible for a start-up agency, and with very little support from the same community we sought to serve...we were forced to close.”

A notice of forfeiture has been slapped on the building by the landlord. The landlord told Chron and Echo the lease was forfeited because the rent had not been paid.

The business opened in August 2022 and signed a 10-year lease at the shop, which the Chron covered to help promote the new start.

At the time of opening, a Strada spokesman said: “We want to really compliment the aesthetic of St Giles' Street and the Cultural Quarter and give respect to what that strip has become - a hub for quality businesses and a real positive visual. It feels like the best strip in Northampton.

"In terms of what we're doing differently to other estate agencies, we're not just selling properties, we're selling the county, the region, the lifestyle. One thing that is very important to me is that everyone who works for the brand has to know Northampton.”

St Giles Street has seen a lot of comings and goings in the past year or so. Here’s a brief rundown of what has happened on the street.

St Giles Ale House closed down at the start of January 2023, citing spiralling costs as the reason. It has recently been replaced by a Turkish barbers called The Razor King.

Grandbies Scandanavian-inspired independent coffee house opened in August 2023 at the former Hummus and Pita Bar, which closed in summer 2021.

Lawrence’s Coffeehouse made a big return to the street in February 2023. The coffee shop traded for decades in the street before it closed in 2017.

Butterwick Bakery opened its popular site on the corner of St Giles Street and Hazelwood Road in September 2022.