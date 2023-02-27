Iconic Northampton coffee shop finally reopens after being resurrected by two pub landlords
St Giles Street welcomes back Lawrence’s after it sat derelict for six years
Thanks to two passionate pub landlords, Lawrence’s has made a big return to Northampton town centre as an independent coffee shop.
Lawrence’s, which was part of the Oliver Adams building in St Giles Street, traded in the town centre for decades before it closed in 2017.
Pub landlords, Craig Ryan and Martyn Edwards - who run The Edge of Town and Bat and Wickets - bought the premises to resurrect the iconic cafe.
Lawrence’s officially opened its doors on Friday, February 24.
Let’s take a look around...