Take a look around Butterwick Bakery’s Northampton store after booming opening weekend

A popular Northamptonshire family-owned bakery has opened the doors to its Northampton store for the very first time over the weekend.

The latest addition to the Butterwick Bakery empire, in St Giles Street, got off to a scrumptious start when it opened to the public on Saturday, September 24.

According to Butterwick founders, Corby couple Ryan and Fiona Scarborough, the Northampton store had a “non-stop queue” all day, used more than 50 litres of milkshake and sold out 864 bakes in total.

In a Facebook post on Saturday evening, Ryan said: “We were running on adrenaline, enjoying the great company of you all whilst selling the best treats to bring you guys nothing but happiness.

“To all of our neighbours on St Giles Street, thank you for the warm welcome, love and support shown today.”

Butterwick prides itself on the variety, creativity and uniqueness of their baked goods - including doughnuts, cupcakes, brownies, cookies, milkshakes and coffee. Their bakery manager regularly experiments and sporadically changes flavours and products all the time.

The business additionally has stores in in Corby, Kettering, Market Harborough and Wellingborough. Butterwick is set to open another store in Rushden Lakes in time for Christmas.

Take a look around Butterwick’s brand new store in St Giles Street on the opening day:

