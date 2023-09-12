‘Incredible’ reaction to opening of ‘unique’ business at the heart of Northampton town centre
There has been an “incredible” reaction to the opening of a new and “unique” business at the heart of Northampton town centre.
Grandbies, in St Giles’ Street, is a family-run business and combines many aspects under one roof – a coffee house, clothing boutique and events supporting local creatives and musicians.
The “Scandinavian-inspired haven” hoped to add a luxury coffee shop to the town, while also offering a family-friendly environment and a commitment to the community.
The venue also plans to host poetry readings, art exhibitions and live music performances to encourage local talent to showcase what they have to offer.
Ahead of opening Grandbies was described as “more than just a place to grab your morning caffeine fix”, but a “community-driven establishment that aims to elevate the everyday lives” of its visitors.
Grandbies was founded by Marion Brown, but is truly a family affair – with two of her children playing important roles as business development managers.
One of Marion’s children is Vanessa Brown, who has a long-standing career as a musician under the name of V V Brown.
Vanessa is one of the business development managers, alongside her brother Benjamin, and spoke to this newspaper following Grandbies’ opening at the end of last month.
Her mother Marion is the headteacher of Overstone Park School and has continued to give back to the community in the role over the past 40 years.
“The idea was spontaneous,” said Vanessa. “My mum had beautiful and creative clothes that she wanted to get rid of.
“She originally wanted to launch a vintage shop to sell her designer clothes in a sustainable way, but then introduced the coffee shop.
“We also offer children’s clothing too, which ties in with her role as the headteacher of a school.
“The idea evolved into what we have opened. My mum has given so much to the community over the past 40 years, and this is another element to her community service – but in a creative and different way.”
Vanessa shared that her family has always adhered to the ethos that you should “go for it and follow your dreams”, which is what they have done with launching this business alongside their full-time careers.
Talking about the opening on August 26, when a string quartet played at the venue in St Giles’ Street, Vanessa described it as “incredible”.
More than 300 people came through the door, with a mix of members of the community and Grandbies’ “supportive” neighbouring businesses.
Marion’s grandchildren were also able to attend, which was important as the name of the business is a declaration to them.
The team continues to get to know nearby businesses and is already establishing regular customers.
“Everyday has been busy,” said Vanessa. “We’re doing really well and learning what the needs are. We aren’t just a cafe and clothing boutique.”
Afternoon tea, craft and poetry workshops are among the “trendy and creative events” already in the pipeline.
When asked why people should come and visit, Vanessa said: “It’s a beautiful place – fresh and modern.
“It’s unique to Northampton and we’re tapping into London decor. We’ve attracted people of all ages because of that.
“People are loving the way it feels, as it ticks a lot of boxes.”
As a creative family of musicians and actions, a “massive part” of Grandbies will be supporting local artists.
“Why not celebrate it?” said Vanessa. “We want to be the number one spot for this kind of thing.”
Not only do they want to give local artists a stage, but also create a sense of exclusivity for events they hold – that will give members of the community something to talk about.