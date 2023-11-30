Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand new Turkish barber shop has opened at a former pub in a busy part of Northampton town centre.

Razor King barber shop in St Giles Street recently opened its doors following months of refurbishment works.

The shop has opened up at the former St Giles Ale House after the pub sadly closed down in January citing spiralling costs.

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo, Hakan Yilldirir, boss of Razor King, said: “It’s great to open. It’s quiet at the moment because it’s a new business so we need a lot of promotion for it.

“It took two or three months to refurbish from a pub to a barbers. The building was rubbish so we needed to do a lot of things. Everything is brand new now. It was expensive.

"The location is great. I've been working in this street for six years at another barbers across the road. It's good business here. I like this location. Before, I lived in Gloucester. Northampton is better than there.”

The 28-year-old dad went on to respond to critics who “aren’t too happy” about another Turkish barbers in the town.

Currently there are multiple Turkish barbers in the area town centre including Istanbul Barbers and Pasha Barbers in St Giles Street, and Harun’s Barbers in Abington Street.

Hakan, also known as ‘Hax’, said: “I know people aren't happy because there are a lot of barbers around at the minute but I've been working in St Giles Street for years.

"I know a lot of businesses are closing down but I think food and barbering industry is not going down because people need a haircut, people need to eat.”

Hakan went on to explain the difference between an English barbers and a Turkish barbers.

He said: “Turkish barbers the service is different. Everyone cuts nice hair but it's not just about that. We do hot towels, steam shave, masks, nose wax, ear wax, facial things. People like Turkish barbers for the whole service they get [not just the cut]."

Among Hakan’s many clients includes many of the Saints Rugby players, he says.