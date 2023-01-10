Popular independent Northampton pub forced to close down as costs increase by whopping 400%

A popular independent Northampton pub has been forced to close its doors for good as its energy costs have increased by a whopping 400%.

The well-known St Giles Ale House in St Giles Street has closed down after six years in business.

Owner Terry Steers, who told this newspaper his costs had increased by 400%, wrote a heartfelt goodbye on St Giles Ale House's Facebook page on Monday night (January 9).

Terry Steers (left) has written a heartfelt goodbye as he is forced to close down St Giles Ale House for good following rising energy costs

He said: "It is with the deepest sadness we must announce the permanent closure of St Giles Ale House.

"We survived Covid and everything else thrown at us but we cannot survive the massive increase in energy costs.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us over the last six years, attended our events, beer festivals and general craziness that has made the Ale House such an amazing experience.”

The owner added: “St Giles Street has such an amazing community spirit, it's why I chose to open up there in the first place. I love my neighbours and will miss them greatly.

"Good luck to all our fellow independents in the town and on St Giles Street. Keep fighting the good fight.”

Terry said his dream was to create an 'old style village community pub in the heart of Northampton town centre'.

He said: "I wanted my customers to enter as strangers and leave as friends. I wanted to get back to old school pub traditions like actually talking to each other. I feel like we successfully did exactly that.

"I will look back over the last six years with so much love and fondness."

Terry went on to thank those who have helped him throughout his time at the Ale House.

He said: "I personally would like to say thank you to Mumsie and Daddio for always having my back through the ups and downs and always helping out and supporting me.

"A massive thank you to our suppliers who have bent over backwards to help us out during the hard times and always sourcing us the best products and the best beer to give to you lovely people.

"A huge thank you to the Ale House family, our little group within a group who have always been the core of the Ale House.

"And my little sister, Roxie, who is without a doubt mother hen to our group. I couldn't have got this far without you, you are an inspiration.

"I feel like this is a speech at the Oscars and the music is starting to play so I shall end my thank yous on the biggest one .

"Mr Mick Willis - my business partner, my mentor and my friend. As much as St Giles Ale House was a team effort, since Mick came on board he has guided me and supported me and I can honestly say the Ale House would not have lasted this long without him.

"Thank you everyone. Terry."

