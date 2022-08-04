Independent estate agents set to move into 'best' street in Northampton instead of national pizza company

A brand new independent estate agency will be moving into the “best” street in Northampton town centre instead of a national pizza company.

Strada Real Estate has confirmed it will be moving into the former Colemans stationery shop on a 10-year lease.

It was thought that national pizza chain Fireaway would be opening a takeaway franchise at the premises.

Fireaway was refused planning permission by West Northamptonshire Council in January but that was overturned following an appeal.

However, despite getting the green light to open the takeaway, Chandra Bommidica, the Fireaway franchise applicant, has reportedly decided against moving into the premises.

Mr Bommidica has been contacted for comment but has not yet responded.

Property agency Chown Commercial then reportedly put the building back on to the market for lease, which was snapped up by Strada Real Estate owner Paul Campbell.

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo, Paul said: "Hopefully, in the next couple of weeks we will be looking to launch.

"I'm very passionate about property, I've been in it for 22 years. We want to really compliment the aesthetic of St Giles' Street and the Cultural Quarter and give respect to what that strip has become - a hub for quality businesses and a real positive visual. It feels like the best strip in Northampton.

"In terms of what we're doing differently to other estate agencies, we're not just selling properties, we're selling the county, the region, the lifestyle. One thing that is very important to me is that everyone who works for the brand has to know Northampton.

"It's not just about the bricks and mortar, we want to sing and dance about Northampton and get people excited about this town and what we have to offer. I have lived here since I was eight so I'm passionate about Northampton and we want people buying homes to be passionate about it too.

"We're going to try and promote everyone else in the town and lift up the locality, really."

Strada Real Estate will be a 'one-stop shop' for real estate, according to Paul, providing in-house mortgage services, in-house lettings and management services as well as selling properties.

In terms of what type of properties Strada will sell and the company's target audience, Paul said he wants to service everyone.

"I don't think it's fair to target the expensive properties and go in at that end of the market. We've gone for a look that is not so exclusive that only wealthy people will believe they can afford our fees, which I feel are very competitive and very flexible. We want everyone to be able to sell their homes with us," he said.