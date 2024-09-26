Six flood warnings remain in place across Northampton with 27-hour yellow weather warning for rain now in full force
In a week of chaos that started on Sunday, the town is bracing itself for yet more heavy rain from 1pm today (Thursday), according to the Met Office, which is set to continue until 6am on Friday morning.
The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for rain from 6am this morning until 9am on Friday.
Six weather warnings remain in place across Northampton, according to the Environment Agency (EA). They are:
- Cogenhoe Mill Caravan
- Isolated properties near the River Nene from Cogenhoe to Great Doddington
- Low lying areas close to the River Great Ouse and River Ouzel at Newport Pagnell
- River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks
- River Nene in Wellingborough
- River Tove at Towcester and Cosgrove
The flood warnings means that flooding is expected and people should act now.
There are also ten flood alerts across town which means that flooding is possible in the following locations:
- Middle Nene
- Middle River Great Ouse in Milton Keynes, Bedford Borough and Central Bedfordshire
- Minor Tributaries of the Nene in Northamptonshire
- River Cherwell from Charwelton to just above Upper Heyford
- River Ise and Alledge Brook
- River Leam and River Itchen
- River Tove in Northamptonshire
- Upper Avon River Swift and Clay Coton Brook
- Upper Nene
- Welland Valley
Residents at both Billing Aquadrome and its sister site Cogenhoe Mill were evacuated earlier in the week.
For the people who were trapped on Billing, a multi-agency evacuation took place late into the night on Tuesday with 55 people and 22 dogs being housed in emergency overnight accommodation.
People were also forced from their homes in Dallington when the brook overflowed and the River Nene burst its banks on Tuesday morning leaving boats underwater.
Secretary of State for the Environment Steve Reed visited Northampton yesterday. Speaking to the Chronhe said: “We’ve seen in the last couple of days in some places, a month’s rain come down and that’s caused flooding, so we’ve had schools that have had to close or partially close, businesses that are affected, people have been flooded out of their homes as well. I’ve come down here to make sure the agencies are providing the support that’s necessary for people.”
We’ll bring you all the latest breaking news on the floods as it happens.
