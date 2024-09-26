Six flood warnings remain in place across Northampton with 27-hour yellow weather warning for rain now in full force

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton is preparing once again to be battered by a deluge of rain today with flood warnings, heavy rain and weather warnings all kicking in.

In a week of chaos that started on Sunday, the town is bracing itself for yet more heavy rain from 1pm today (Thursday), according to the Met Office, which is set to continue until 6am on Friday morning.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for rain from 6am this morning until 9am on Friday.

Six weather warnings remain in place across Northampton, according to the Environment Agency (EA). They are:

Large swathes of Northampton are sitting underwater with more heavy rain due Credit: Defra, UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs @DefraGovUK

Cogenhoe Mill Caravan

Isolated properties near the River Nene from Cogenhoe to Great Doddington

Low lying areas close to the River Great Ouse and River Ouzel at Newport Pagnell

River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks

River Nene in Wellingborough

River Tove at Towcester and Cosgrove

The flood warnings means that flooding is expected and people should act now.

There are also ten flood alerts across town which means that flooding is possible in the following locations:

Middle Nene

Middle River Great Ouse in Milton Keynes, Bedford Borough and Central Bedfordshire

Minor Tributaries of the Nene in Northamptonshire

River Cherwell from Charwelton to just above Upper Heyford

River Ise and Alledge Brook

River Leam and River Itchen

River Tove in Northamptonshire

Upper Avon River Swift and Clay Coton Brook

Upper Nene

Welland Valley

Residents at both Billing Aquadrome and its sister site Cogenhoe Mill were evacuated earlier in the week.

Secretary of State for the Environment Steve Reed visited Northampton yesterday. Speaking to the Chronhe said: “We’ve seen in the last couple of days in some places, a month’s rain come down and that’s caused flooding, so we’ve had schools that have had to close or partially close, businesses that are affected, people have been flooded out of their homes as well. I’ve come down here to make sure the agencies are providing the support that’s necessary for people.”

We’ll bring you all the latest breaking news on the floods as it happens.