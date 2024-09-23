Warning to drivers after heavy rain floods roads across Northampton

David Summers
By David Summers

Editorial Director

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 09:26 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 10:12 BST
Drivers have been warned ‘to take extra care’ on the roads in Northampton after heavy rain overnight.

Northamptonshire Police issued a statement at 9am on Sunday, September 22.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the storms and heavy rain overnight, please take extra care if you are out and about on the roads today.

“We've received reports that several roads are flooded, and would advise all road users and pedestrians to avoid these areas until further notice.

“Roads currently affected are Bedford Road, St James Road and South Street - all in Northampton - as well as the Far Cotton area.”

Northamptonshire Police said they would give further updates during the day.

Picture sent to the Chronicle & Echo by Cyril Walton

Picture sent to the Chronicle & Echo by Cyril Walton Photo: Cyril Walton

Picture sent by Chronicle & Echo reader Tara Bradley

Picture sent by Chronicle & Echo reader Tara Bradley Photo: Tara Bradley

Picture taken by Chronicle & Echo reader, Sarah Fry

Picture taken by Chronicle & Echo reader, Sarah Fry Photo: Sarah Fry

Picture taken by Chronicle & Echo reader Marlena Wieczerzak

Picture taken by Chronicle & Echo reader Marlena Wieczerzak Photo: Marlena Wieczerzak

