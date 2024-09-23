Northamptonshire Police issued a statement at 9am on Sunday, September 22.
A spokesperson said: “Due to the storms and heavy rain overnight, please take extra care if you are out and about on the roads today.
“We've received reports that several roads are flooded, and would advise all road users and pedestrians to avoid these areas until further notice.
“Roads currently affected are Bedford Road, St James Road and South Street - all in Northampton - as well as the Far Cotton area.”
Northamptonshire Police said they would give further updates during the day.
If you have any pictures of the floods, email [email protected]
