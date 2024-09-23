'Act now' warning issued for areas around Dallington Brook as streets begin to flood

Ar 6.48pm the Environment Agency (EA) issued a second flood warning for Northampton – meaning that flooding is expected and residents should ‘act now’.

The warning area covers the Dallington area including Shankley Way, Baring Road, Newcombe Road, Swansea Crescent, Swansea Road and Dallington Green.

Chron readers have sent in footage of flooded streets in the Dallington Park Road area and well as overflowing flood defences between Brookside Meadows and Dallington Cemetery.

The EA flood warning reads: “Heavy rain is currently falling in the Dallington Brook catchment and will continue throughout the evening of Monday 23 September. This is causing the river to rise and is forecast to continue to rise through the night. Low lying areas near to the river are already flooded and we now expect properties in Dallington and Spencer area of Northampton to be affected this evening onwards.

"Low lying properties near the river on Brook Lane and Dallington Green in Dallington are expected to be affected first. Further heavy rainfall is forecast for the evening of 23 September 2024 and therefore river levels will remain high throughout the night and into tomorrow morning. Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings.”

The Environment Agency warned people to avoid contact with flood water and advised that staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the emergency services and council.

The amber weather alert has now ended, leaving a yellow warning in place until midnight.

Owners of Billing Aquadrome asked homeowners to have an emergency bag packed in case of evacuation – despite the area not being subject to a flood warning.

Eight flood alerts are in place across Northampton, according to the EA.

