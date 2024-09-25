52 people and 22 dogs in emergency overnight shelter after full evacuation at Billing Aquadrome due to flooding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 50 people and 20 dogs were given an emergency overnight shelter after a full evacuation at Billing Aquadrome.

On Tuesday afternoon (September 24), a full evacuation of the holiday park began as the site started to flood.

Water levels on the River Nene reached breaking point after 48 hours of torrential rain over Sunday and Monday (September 22 and 23). Flood sirens at the park began to sound on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) and Northamptonshire Search and Rescue supported the park’s management with the full evacuation of the site on Tuesday.

Flooding at Billing, pictured on Tuesday September 24. Photo: Northamptonshire Search and Rescue.

Specialist water rescue teams, in full PPE, used 4x4 vehicles to help 43 people away from areas affected by rising flood water, according to NFRS.

A spokeswoman from NFRS said: “We understand a very limited number of people remain there.”

The fire service also says West Northamptonshire Council carried out welfare checks on any vulnerable people at the site and provided an overnight rest centre and emergency bedding at Lings Forum Leisure Centre for 52 people and 22 dogs. Local community volunteers from Red Cross and Re:Act are supporting people at the centre who have been provided with hot food and drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NFRS spokeswoman added: “Support from the fire service on site finished at around midnight but we will be returning this morning to continue to support the site and its management.

“All the agencies in the co-ordinating group, including all the health partners, both West Northamptonshire and North Northamptonshire Councils and the Environment Agency continue to work on a joint response to the situation and the wider impact of the flooding in Northamptonshire.

“People across the county are asked to continue to follow the safety advice on our social media feeds, following the Environment Agency for flood alerts.”

On Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman for Billing Aquadrome said: “We are evacuating the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is now significant flooding in the park, and we are offering to reschedule their holidays at this time. Rest assured you will be contacted closer to your stay if any concerns arise.”

A flood warning remain in place for Billing Aquadrome, Cogenhoe Caravan Park and surrounding areas.