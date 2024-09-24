In pictures: Sunken boat, underwater play area and more as flooding affects neighbourhoods across Northampton

Torrential rain over the weekend and Monday has led to flooding in areas of Northampton, which is having a devastating affect on communities.

Flooding is affecting homes, roads and more across Northampton and surrounding villages.

River Nene levels are high and emergency services have been called to help rescue people on board house boats. One boat has also sunk.

Elsewhere, roads are impassable, fields are underwater, play areas are flooded and homes have also been affected.

An amber weather warning was in place on Monday (September 23), which added to the heavy rainfall over the weekend and led to bad flooding. Thankfully, there are no more Met Office warnings in place today (Tuesday September 24), so it is now a clear up mission.

Take a look at the pictures below showing areas of flooding in Northampton and beyond.

A boat has sunk on the River Nene in Northampton.

1. Flooding in Northampton

A boat has sunk on the River Nene in Northampton. Photo: Matthew Fishlock

The River Nene in Northampton town centre, where a boat has sunk.

2. Flooding in Northampton

The River Nene in Northampton town centre, where a boat has sunk. Photo: Submitted

The River Nene running high.

3. Flooding in Northampton

The River Nene running high. Photo: Andy Durrant

Flooding in Semilong.

4. Flooding in Northampton

Flooding in Semilong. Photo: Phillip Lyman

