Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill holiday park remain closed following severe weather and flooding across Northampton

Three flood warnings remain in place across Northampton as two major holiday parks remain closed.

More than a week on since the flooding began in Northampton, chaos continues for people with properties on Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill with both holiday parks still closed until further notice.

Last week brought a number of yellow and amber warnings issued by the Met Office as rain and storms battered the town across six days.

Billing Aquadrome captured from above on Wednesday, September 25 (image supplied by Richard Durham)

Billing Aquadrome avoided the worst of the floods during the first 48 hours but by Tuesday afternoon the Environment Agency warned that Billing would flood.

Just after 4.30pm on Tuesday, it was confirmed that the site significantly flooded and owners and holiday makers were evacuated once again.

It is believed that Cogenhoe Mill – the smaller sister site to Billing – had already been evacuated on Monday evening.

Billing Aquadrome, pictured by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, during the evacuation on Tuesday, September 24 2024.

Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) and Northamptonshire Search and Rescue supported the park’s management with the full evacuation at Billing Aquadrome.

Specialist water rescue teams, in full PPE, used 4x4 vehicles to help 43 people away from areas affected by rising flood water, according to NFRS. West Northamptonshire Council carried out welfare checks on any vulnerable people at the site and provided an overnight rest centre and emergency bedding at Lings Forum Leisure Centre for 52 people and 22 dogs.

Local community volunteers from Red Cross and Re:Act supported people at the centre who have been provided with hot food and drinks.

Further rain fell on Friday with yet another amber weather warning in place.

Today (Monday) the owners of both Billing and Cogenhoe, Meadow View Villages, told the Chron: “I’m afraid the park remains closed at this time.” Billing was flooded and evacuated in January 2024 after severe flooding which caused widespread electrical damage. The site was again flooded and evacuated in February 2024.

West Northants Council said together with the Environment Agency it was working for ‘long-term solutions’ for tackling flooding issues.

A spokesperson said: “All agencies face significant challenges around the impact of repeated flooding at Billing Aquadrome, given it is part of the flood plain, which protects houses and businesses in the area.

"A multi-agency task group established after the previous incident in February to look at more long-term solutions for the site has met regularly and identified potential measures.” This work has included developing a memorandum of understanding between the park owners Meadow Bay Villages and the council. The owners are developing plans, working with the council and the Environment Agency, to identify ways of reducing the impact of flooding at the Aquadrome.

WNC is prioritising flood management work, with a range of schemes and projects progressing, including:

Updating the area’s Flood Risk Management Strategy which reflects the current position.

Securing £6.2 million for the award-winning Resilience & Innovation in Northamptonshire (RAIN) project, which is developing tools and funding local projects to help reduce flood risk to properties not covered by major flood defence works.

A series of local interventions to reduce specific problems in areas such as at Deanshanger and Green Lane, Northampton.

Securing £400k of further funds from the Environment Agency for local measures, such as at a school where the playground will be replaced with permeable material to reduce run-off.

Two flood warnings remain in place at the time of publication – one at Cogenhoe Mill and one at the River Tove near Towcester and Cosgrove.

The flood warning at Billing was lifted on Saturday with the levels in the River Nene falling steadily

The EA reminded residents that flood water may still be around for several days.