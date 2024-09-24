Holidays cancelled at Billing Aquadrome and FULL EVACUATION as site is now ‘significantly flooded’
Last night homeowners at Billing Aquadrome were advised to have an emergency bag packed in case of flooding at the new-look multi million pound site.
Although there was some standing water in and around the site, the situation seemed to be largely under control.
As the River Nene continued to rise this morning the Environment Agency (EA) issued a flood warning meaning residents should ‘act now’
The EA predicted that properties at Billing Aquadrome would be affected from this afternoon onwards following two days of solid rain.
The Chron has throughout the day been in contact with the site owners Meadow View Villages which bought the holiday park, along with its sister site Cogenhoe Mill, in April this year. The firm has invested millions into it.
At 4pm a spokesperson said: “Thank you for your reply we have contacted our holiday guests for today, tomorrow, and Thursday to inform them of the severe weather conditions.
"There is now significant flooding in the park, and we are offering to reschedule their holidays at this time. Rest assured you will be contacted closer to your stay if any concerns arise.”
UPDATE: Just before 5pm a spokesperson for Meadow View confirmed: “We are evacuating the park.”
Residents took to social media to say ‘it was the slowest evacuation’ with it taking some an hour to get off the park.
