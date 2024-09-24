Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Billing Aquadrome is now ‘significantly flooded’ with holidays cancelled and residents evacuated as widespread rain continues to wreak havoc on the town.

Although there was some standing water in and around the site, the situation seemed to be largely under control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the River Nene continued to rise this morning the Environment Agency (EA) issued a flood warning meaning residents should ‘act now’

Billing Aquadrome, August 2024 following multi million pound investment. Credit: Kamal lal / [email protected]

The EA predicted that properties at Billing Aquadrome would be affected from this afternoon onwards following two days of solid rain.

The Chron has throughout the day been in contact with the site owners Meadow View Villages which bought the holiday park, along with its sister site Cogenhoe Mill, in April this year. The firm has invested millions into it.

At 4pm a spokesperson said: “Thank you for your reply we have contacted our holiday guests for today, tomorrow, and Thursday to inform them of the severe weather conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is now significant flooding in the park, and we are offering to reschedule their holidays at this time. Rest assured you will be contacted closer to your stay if any concerns arise.”

UPDATE: Just before 5pm a spokesperson for Meadow View confirmed: “We are evacuating the park.”

Residents took to social media to say ‘it was the slowest evacuation’ with it taking some an hour to get off the park.