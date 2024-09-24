WATCH: Flood warning siren blasts out across Northampton as Billing Aquadrome is evacuated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flood warning sirens were activated this evening as emergency services scrambled to assist with the full evacuation of Billing Aquadrome in Northampton.

The sirens could be heard from miles around as management at Billing Aquadrome were forced into sounding the emergency alarm following ‘significant flooding’ at the site this afternoon (Tuesday).

Meadow Bay Villages, who bought the site in March this year and has since invested millions into it, had already evacuated its sister site Cogenhoe Mill.

With water levels on the River Nene continuing to rise, the Environment Agency (EA) issued a flood warning for Billing Aquadrome indicating that people should ‘act now’ because flooding is very likely to happen.

Sirens blasted out across Billing as residents and holidaymakers scrambled to get off the site (picture and video by Jack Whitlock)

It rightly predicted that properties at the holiday park would be affected by Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after the Chron was told that an full evacuation was underway at the site and holidays up until Thursday would be cancelled.

As residents and holidaymakers struggled to get off the park, with some describing it as the ‘longest evacuation ever’, multiple agencies and emergency services were scrambled to the scene.

Just before 8pm police, fire and the council issued a joint statement which said: “Agencies are working together tonight to support the management of Billing Aquadrome, which is evacuating the park due to flooding at the site.

“Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, and teams of professionals from West Northamptonshire Council are co-ordinating their response at the site, where they are in support of the Aquadrome’s management who are putting their evacuation plan in place. “Northamptonshire Search and Rescue is working with the Fire Service and ready to respond if needed.

“West Northamptonshire Council teams are carrying out welfare checks on any vulnerable people at the site and are on standby to support.

"All these agencies are working in a co-ordinated response based in the Fire Service Joint Command Unit at Billing Aquadrome.

“Throughout the evening, a wider co-ordinating group including all the health partners and the Environment Agency have been monitoring the situation at Billing and the wider situation in the county so that they are ready to respond.

“Billing Aquadrome management has sounded the evacuation sirens for the site, and people staying there are asked to leave.

“All the agencies will continue to remain at the Aquadrome throughout the evening and while the emergency response is needed. They will also continue to ensure that appropriate resources are in place to deal with any other flooding incidents in the county this evening.

“While today has been dry, conditions are still difficult on many roads with standing water and localised flooding.

“People across the county are asked to continue to follow the safety advice on our social media feeds, following the Environment Agency for flood alerts.

“You can find advice on what to do during a flood at gov.uk.”

With thanks to Jack Whitlock for the video footage