Residents who had electric before latest flooding at Billing Aquadrome allowed back on site

Residents who had electric before the latest flooding at Billing Aquadrome have been allowed back onto the site.

In the early hours of Saturday (February 10), the flood siren sounded and the holiday park was evacuated for the second time in just over a month, due to flooding, caused by heavy rainfall at the end of last week.

A flood warning was put in place late on Friday night (February 9) and remained in place for the holiday park and surrounding area until this morning (Monday February 12).

Billing Aquadrome was evacuated in the early hours of Saturday (February 10) after more flooding.

However, residents who had electric before this bout of flooding were told at around midday on Sunday (February 11), that they were allowed back on site.

Posting on social media, Billing Aquadrome managers said: “We are pleased to announce, if you had electric prior to this flood you are now able to safely return to your unit.

“Those of you who are still without electric will be updated as quickly as possible as to when you are able to return.

“Please be mindful of the works still being carried out on park and to stay aware of the health and safety on site.

“We thank you all for your patience and understanding.”

Some residents were still waiting for their electric to be fixed after the flooding from the start of January caused issues.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said on Saturday night: “Billing Aquadrome’s management has today been able to start assessing the situation, bringing in electricians, and taking the first steps towards moving residents safely back into their homes as soon as possible.

“The immediate emergency response has now ended but we’re continuing to liaise with the Environment Agency to monitor the situation and we will continue to support the site’s management and residents by keeping overnight resources such as camp beds on standby at the site.

“We’d like to thank all partners involved including the Red Cross, police and fire service for all their assistance with the evacuation and supporting.”