Fitzy's stall closes for good after being 'killed off overnight' following 43 years in the heart of Northampton's market

The owner of a market stall which has been trading in the heart of Northampton for 43 years has sadly closed down for good.

Fruit and vegetable vendor Joe Fitzpatrick has closed down his beloved stall after just one week at the new temporary site in Commercial Street car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of January, West Northants Council (WNC) moved traders down to Commercial Street car park for 18 months while £8.4million refurbishment works take place on Market Square, leaving many traders worried.

Joe Fitzpatrick has closed his fruit and vegetable stall for good after 43 years trading on the market

Joe recently took over the running of the stall from his late father and town legend, Eamonn 'Fitzy' Fitzpatrick, who sadly died in November after working on the market since the age of 12.

In a heartfelt letter, Joe, who has been working on the stall on and off for 25 years, says the move to Commercial Street 'killed his business off overnight'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 40-year-old trader said: "The business was killed off overnight. It was a thriving stall that brought different ages and communities together on the beautiful Market Square; you don't realise what a grand space it is until you're dumped down to a car park on the outskirts of the town.

"The move to Commercial Street car park was an unpleasant situation which has been hanging over the market for over two years.

"After my father's passing in November I can fully understand now when he used to say to me 'I could cry my eyes out how us market traders are being treated (by WNC)' or, 'I couldn't get to sleep last night thinking about the market move' or, 'I woke up at 3am thinking about what happening down at the market'.

"The stall's business model of stack it high, sell it cheap and keep it fresh was completely driven into a brick wall in the first week. The sales were below Covid lockdown levels even though the rest of the town was open. We were over 50 per cent down in the first week. We lost money as we just wasn't turning over the produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I made a quick decision to close the business and make the four staff redundant as I didn't see a future in Commercial Street. If I carried on, the business would have went into insolvency and that is something I didn't want to happen.

"This decision wasn't taken lightly. I do feel some guilt to the loyal customers on how quick we left but I truly believe that Commercial Street would have broke me. I had to do what was right for me and my family."

Joe went on to thank each and every one of his customers over the past 43 years.

The dad of two said: "I'd like to thank all the customers for their support over the last 43 years of trading. Some customers taught me what loyalty was. They came week in, week out whatever the weather and we appreciated every pound everyone spent over the years at the stall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd like to thank all the staff who have worked at Fitzy's stalls over the years, especially the lads to the end. You'd always slept well after a shift with Fitzy. You could be soaked through within 10 minutes of starting a shift but the love of the market would get you through the day. A market saying was "a cold fruitier is a lazy fruitier" – not many staff ever said they were cold.

"I'd also like to say a big thank you to the 16,000 people who signed the "Save The Market" petition. We had our say but The Guildhall got their way. We'll leave it at that.

"I don't know what the future holds with the return to the regenerated Market Square for myself and other market traders but the reality is everyone's got bills to pay, and traders will have to find alternatives ways to pay the bills if they can't make a living in the 18-24 months stuck down in the wilderness of Commercial street.

"I wish all the follow market traders the best of luck. For me it's one door shuts and another one opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Northampton market, you've been great. Thank you."

Conservative councillor Daniel Lister (Long Buckby ward), who is in charge of the Market Square works and town centre regeneration, said: “We are sorry to hear of Joe’s decision to cease trading at the market. He and his family have provided an asset for the town’s market over the last 60 years. We wish him all the best for the future. We are continuing to work with traders and those interested in trading at the market to offer fresh and local produce for residents.”

Before his death, the late Eamonn Fitzpatrick said at a full council meeting: "Sometimes in life you see Governments and councillors make terrible mistakes, well that's what's happening here in Northampton with regards to the Northampton market revamp.

"A Conservative party council is cheerfully making a mistake right now and they expect me to stand aside and watch it happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If, after one month, when we go down to Commercial Street and the market doesn't work, have you got a plan b?